The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will John Beecher find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Beecher stats and insights

  • Beecher is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Beecher has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

