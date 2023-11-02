Can we count on Morgan Geekie scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

  • Geekie has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
  • Geekie has no points on the power play.
  • Geekie averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

