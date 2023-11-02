Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Norfolk County, Massachusetts this week? We've got what you need.
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Millis High School at Joseph Case High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Swansea, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Bellingham High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on November 2
- Location: Bellingham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Millis High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on November 2
- Location: Millis, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apponequet Regional High School at Dedham High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Dedham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Somerset, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
