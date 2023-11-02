Should you wager on Pavel Zacha to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Zacha has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

