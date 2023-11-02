Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins will play on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Looking to wager on Zacha's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Pavel Zacha vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Zacha has averaged 19:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Zacha has a goal in three of nine contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zacha has registered a point in a game five times this year out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of nine games this year, Zacha has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Zacha's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zacha has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zacha Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 9 Games 4 6 Points 2 3 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

