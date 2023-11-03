Our computer model predicts the Boston College Eagles will defeat the Syracuse Orange on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at JMA Wireless Dome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Boston College vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (+3) Over (51) Boston College 28, Syracuse 24

Week 10 ACC Predictions

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Eagles based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

The Eagles are 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

Boston College is a 2-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

Eagles games have hit the over in six out of eight opportunities (75%).

The average over/under in Boston College games this season is 0.4 more points than the point total of 51 in this outing.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Orange's implied win probability is 60.0%.

The Orange have two wins against the spread this season.

Syracuse has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Orange have had one game (out of seven) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 51 points, 2.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Syracuse contests.

Eagles vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 26.4 24.1 39 13.5 13.8 34.8 Boston College 28.1 28.4 26.4 24.8 31 34.3

