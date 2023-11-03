The Syracuse Orange (4-4) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Boston College Eagles (5-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in an ACC clash.

Syracuse is averaging 26.4 points per game on offense (74th in the FBS), and ranks 55th defensively with 24.1 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Boston College ranks 47th in the FBS (419.4 total yards per game) and 57th on defense (362.5 total yards allowed per game).

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Boston College vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Boston College vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Boston College Syracuse 419.4 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367 (90th) 362.5 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.1 (85th) 211 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.1 (79th) 208.4 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.9 (76th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (76th) 9 (94th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,571 yards (196.4 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 58.5% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 673 yards (84.1 ypg) on 125 carries with nine touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has racked up 99 carries and totaled 495 yards with six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has totaled 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 437 (54.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has 21 receptions (on 48 targets) for a total of 261 yards (32.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ryan O'Keefe's 23 catches (on 32 targets) have netted him 235 yards (29.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader leads Syracuse with 1,513 yards (189.1 ypg) on 123-of-197 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 316 rushing yards on 89 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

LeQuint Allen has racked up 553 yards on 119 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also caught 25 passes for 170 yards (21.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Alford's leads his squad with 389 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 catches (out of 44 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has caught 22 passes for 356 yards (44.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Donovan Brown's 23 catches have turned into 305 yards and one touchdown.

