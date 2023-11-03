ACC action features the Syracuse Orange (4-4) and the Boston College Eagles (5-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The betting information predicts a close game, with the Orange favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Boston College matchup in this article.

Boston College vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Boston College vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Syracuse (-2.5) 51.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Syracuse (-2.5) 51.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Boston College vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Boston College has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Syracuse has won two games against the spread this season.

The Orange have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

