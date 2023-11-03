The Boston College Eagles (5-3) are small, 2-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup against the Syracuse Orange (4-4) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The over/under is 51.

Syracuse is putting up 26.4 points per game on offense (74th in the FBS), and ranks 56th defensively with 24.1 points allowed per game. Boston College ranks 66th in the FBS with 28.1 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 91st with 28.4 points allowed per game on defense.

Boston College vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: ESPN2

Syracuse vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Syracuse -2 -110 -110 51 -110 -110 -130 +110

Boston College Recent Performance

The Eagles are really struggling of late offensively, gaining 456 yards per game in their past three games (-11-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 313.3 (33rd-ranked).

In their past three games, the Eagles are putting up 28.7 points per game (96th in college football), and conceding 20.3 (64th).

Boston College is accumulating 171.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-58-worst in the nation), and giving up 146.3 (29th).

The Eagles are fifth-best in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (284.3), and -44-worst in rushing yards allowed (167).

The Eagles have two wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall in their last three contests.

Boston College has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Boston College has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 2 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

The teams have hit the over in six of Boston College's eight games with a set total.

Boston College has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Boston College is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,571 yards (196.4 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 58.5% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 673 yards (84.1 ypg) on 125 carries with nine touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has racked up 495 yards (on 99 attempts) with six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's 437 receiving yards (54.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 catches on 46 targets with five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has put together a 261-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 21 passes on 48 targets.

Ryan O'Keefe has racked up 235 reciving yards (29.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Shitta Sillah has racked up two sacks to lead the team, while also picking up two TFL and 13 tackles.

Vinny DePalma, Boston College's tackle leader, has 43 tackles and one TFL this year.

Elijah Jones has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 18 tackles and three passes defended.

