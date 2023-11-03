Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Franklin County, Massachusetts and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Franklin County Technical High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on November 2
- Location: Turners Falls, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin County Technical High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Carver, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield International Charter School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Orange, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.