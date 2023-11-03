Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Massachusetts
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Week 10 college football slate has a lot in store, including fans watching from Massachusetts. Among those games is the Boston College Eagles taking on the Syracuse Orange.
College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week
Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 3
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Syracuse (-3)
Holy Cross Crusaders at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Harvard Crimson at Columbia Lions
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Merrimack Warriors at UMass Minutemen
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
