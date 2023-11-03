The Week 10 college football slate has a lot in store, including fans watching from Massachusetts. Among those games is the Boston College Eagles taking on the Syracuse Orange.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Syracuse (-3)

Holy Cross Crusaders at Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium

Murray H. Goodman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Harvard Crimson at Columbia Lions

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium

Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Merrimack Warriors at UMass Minutemen

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!