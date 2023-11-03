Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County This Week
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Gardner High School at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reading Memorial High School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winchester High School at North Andover High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: North Andover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayland High School at Scituate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Scituate, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Natick High School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Methuen, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bedford High School at Duxbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Duxbury, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
