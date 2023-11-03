Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Gardner High School at Tyngsborough High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3

6:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tyngsborough, MA

Tyngsborough, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Reading Memorial High School at Malden Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3

6:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Winchester High School at North Andover High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3

6:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: North Andover, MA

North Andover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayland High School at Scituate High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Scituate, MA

Scituate, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Natick High School at Methuen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Methuen, MA

Methuen, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bedford High School at Duxbury High School