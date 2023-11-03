If you reside in Plymouth County, Massachusetts and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Apponequet Regional High School at Dedham High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3

6:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Dedham, MA

Dedham, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

St Mary's High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3

6:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Brockton, MA

Brockton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin County Technical High School at Carver Middle High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3

6:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Carver, MA

Carver, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayland High School at Scituate High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Scituate, MA

Scituate, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bedford High School at Duxbury High School