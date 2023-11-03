Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Plymouth County, Massachusetts and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Apponequet Regional High School at Dedham High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Dedham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Mary's High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Brockton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin County Technical High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Carver, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayland High School at Scituate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Scituate, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bedford High School at Duxbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Duxbury, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
