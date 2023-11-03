Kasimpasa Istanbul and Galatasaray hit the pitch in the only matchup on the Super Lig schedule today.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's Super Lig action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Istanbul

Kasimpasa Istanbul is on the road to face Galatasaray at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Galatasaray (-500)

Galatasaray (-500) Underdog: Kasimpasa Istanbul (+1100)

Kasimpasa Istanbul (+1100) Draw: (+700)

(+700) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.