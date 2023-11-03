Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Worcester County, Massachusetts has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on November 2
- Location: Oxford, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Quaboag Regional High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on November 2
- Location: Warren, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardner High School at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Algonquin Regional High School at Tantasqua Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fiskdale, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Grafton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Newburyport High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Newburyport, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Bernard's Central Catholic High School at Lunenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lunenburg, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Athol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Athol, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Sutton High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on November 3
- Location: Sutton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
