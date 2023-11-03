Worcester County, Massachusetts has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Friday

TBD at Oxford High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on November 2

12:01 AM ET on November 2 Location: Oxford, MA

Oxford, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Quaboag Regional High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on November 2

12:01 AM CT on November 2 Location: Warren, MA

Warren, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardner High School at Tyngsborough High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3

6:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tyngsborough, MA

Tyngsborough, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Algonquin Regional High School at Tantasqua Regional High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3

6:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fiskdale, MA

Fiskdale, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Grafton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3

6:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Grafton, MA

Grafton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn High School at Newburyport High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3

6:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Newburyport, MA

Newburyport, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

St Bernard's Central Catholic High School at Lunenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lunenburg, MA

Lunenburg, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Athol High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Athol, MA

Athol, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at Sutton High School