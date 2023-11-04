Will Brad Marchand find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (three shots).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

