Will Brad Marchand find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

  • In four of 10 games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (three shots).
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

