The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Carlo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

Carlo is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Carlo has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 33 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.