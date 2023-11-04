As they get ready to play the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1) on Saturday, November 4 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (9-0-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakub Lauko C Out Face Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Derek Forbort D Questionable Undisclosed

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Out Lower Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Christian Fischer RW Questionable Upper Body

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Bruins Season Insights

Boston ranks 14th in the league with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Its +15 goal differential is the third-best in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 40 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the league.

Detroit has conceded 33 total goals this season (three per game), ranking 24th in the NHL.

They have the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +7.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-150) Red Wings (+125) 6

