Having taken three straight, the Boston Bruins visit the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Red Wings-Bruins matchup on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Bruins vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Bruins Red Wings 4-1 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 16 total goals (only 1.6 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins rank 14th in the league with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 10 8 6 14 12 6 0% Brad Marchand 10 5 5 10 7 5 12.5% Charlie McAvoy 9 2 7 9 6 2 - Pavel Zacha 10 4 3 7 6 4 50.7% Charlie Coyle 10 1 5 6 3 1 50.9%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 33 goals allowed (three per game) is 22nd in the NHL.

With 40 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's third-best offense.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals during that time.

Red Wings Key Players