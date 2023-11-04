The Boston Bruins (9-0-1) go on the road to play the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET. The Bruins have won three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-150) Red Wings (+125) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have been a moneyline favorite eight times this season, and have finished 7-1 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Boston has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bruins a 60.0% chance to win.

Boston's matches have had more than 6 goals two times this season (in 10 games).

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs. Red Wings Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 31 (14th) Goals 40 (3rd) 16 (1st) Goals Allowed 33 (22nd) 5 (20th) Power Play Goals 12 (2nd) 1 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (16th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 31 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Bruins have conceded the fewest goals in league action this season with 16 (just 1.6 per game).

With a +15 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.