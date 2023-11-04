Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Red Wings on November 4, 2023
Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Dylan Larkin and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Detroit Red Wings matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Red Wings Additional Info
|Bruins vs. Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs. Red Wings Prediction
|Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (14 total points), having registered eight goals and six assists.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|9
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Brad Marchand has five goals and five assists to total 10 points (1.0 per game).
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)
Larkin has scored four goals (0.4 per game) and put up 11 assists (1.0 per game), contributing to the Detroit offense with 15 total points (1.4 per game). He takes 3.2 shots per game, shooting 11.4%.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|3
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Alex DeBrincat is a key piece of the offense for Detroit with 13 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added four assists in 11 games.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.