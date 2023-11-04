Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Dylan Larkin and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Detroit Red Wings matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (14 total points), having registered eight goals and six assists.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 2 1 3 5 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 1 1 2 9 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Brad Marchand has five goals and five assists to total 10 points (1.0 per game).

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)

Larkin has scored four goals (0.4 per game) and put up 11 assists (1.0 per game), contributing to the Detroit offense with 15 total points (1.4 per game). He takes 3.2 shots per game, shooting 11.4%.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 2 3 3

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Alex DeBrincat is a key piece of the offense for Detroit with 13 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added four assists in 11 games.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 0 1 4

