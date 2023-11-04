The Brooklyn Nets (3-2) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Celtics have won four games in a row.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Celtics vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 120 - Nets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 9.5)

Nets (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-8.1)

Celtics (-8.1) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



Over (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.4

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics were the fourth-best team in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4) last season.

On the glass, Boston was seventh in the league in rebounds (45.3 per game) last year. It was 18th in rebounds allowed (44.0 per game).

Last season the Celtics were ranked seventh in the league in assists with 26.7 per game.

Last year, Boston was seventh in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.7 per game) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12.0).

Beyond the arc, the Celtics were second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (16.0) last year. They were sixth in 3-point percentage at 37.6%.

