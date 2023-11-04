The Brooklyn Nets (3-2) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Celtics have won four games in a row. The point total is set at 230.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -9.5 230.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents combined to score more than 230.5 points in 38 of 82 games last season.
  • Boston games had an average of 229.4 points last season, 1.1 less than this game's over/under.
  • Boston put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Boston put together a 52-21 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.2% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter, the Celtics had an 18-8 record (winning 69.2% of their games).
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Celtics a 78.9% chance to win.

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • In home games last season, the Celtics sported a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (61%) than games on the road (43.9%) last season.
  • Last season the 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up were 5.4 more than the Nets gave up (112.5).
  • Boston went 36-18 versus the spread and 45-9 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Celtics vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)

Celtics Nets
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
36-18
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 34-14
45-9
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 33-15
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
33-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 35-22
38-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-17

