Celtics vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (3-2) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Celtics have won four games in a row. The point total is set at 230.5 in the matchup.
Celtics vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-9.5
|230.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents combined to score more than 230.5 points in 38 of 82 games last season.
- Boston games had an average of 229.4 points last season, 1.1 less than this game's over/under.
- Boston put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
- Boston put together a 52-21 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.2% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter, the Celtics had an 18-8 record (winning 69.2% of their games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Celtics a 78.9% chance to win.
Celtics vs Nets Additional Info
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- In home games last season, the Celtics sported a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (22-19-0).
- The Celtics eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (61%) than games on the road (43.9%) last season.
- Last season the 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up were 5.4 more than the Nets gave up (112.5).
- Boston went 36-18 versus the spread and 45-9 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Celtics vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Celtics
|Nets
|117.9
|113.4
|4
|19
|36-18
|34-14
|45-9
|33-15
|111.4
|112.5
|4
|8
|33-13
|35-22
|38-8
|40-17
