Take a look at the injury report for the Boston Celtics (4-0), which currently has just one player listed, as the Celtics prepare for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (3-2) at Barclays Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Neemias Queta C Out Foot

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Cameron Johnson: Out (Calf), Nicolas Claxton: Questionable (Ankle)

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and NBCS-BOS

YES and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 230.5

