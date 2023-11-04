The Boston Celtics (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (3-2), who have won three straight.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

Last season, the Celtics had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents made.

Boston had a 44-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Nets ranked 28th.

Last year, the 117.9 points per game the Celtics averaged were 5.4 more points than the Nets gave up (112.5).

Boston went 45-9 last season when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics put up 120.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.1 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (115.4).

Defensively Boston played better at home last year, surrendering 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 when playing on the road.

The Celtics made 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries