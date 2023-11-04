Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Prop bets for Coyle are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Charlie Coyle vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Coyle has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 17:06 on the ice per game.

Coyle has scored a goal in one of 10 games this season.

In six of 10 games this season, Coyle has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Coyle has an assist in five of 10 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Coyle's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Coyle Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 33 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 10 Games 4 6 Points 2 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

