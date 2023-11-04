Can we count on David Pastrnak lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

In six of 10 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored two goals against the Red Wings this season in one game (five shots).

On the power play, Pastrnak has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He takes 4.5 shots per game, and converts 17.8% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 33 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.