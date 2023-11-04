When the Harvard Crimson square off against the Columbia Lions at 12:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection system predicts the Crimson will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Harvard vs. Columbia Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-15.6) 40.5 Harvard 28, Columbia 12

Week 10 Ivy League Predictions

Harvard Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson have compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

The Crimson have hit the over in all of their one games with a set total.

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Crimson vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Columbia 12.7 15.6 21 6.7 6.5 22.3 Harvard 33.9 18.9 37 16.6 14 21

