Ivy League opponents match up when the Columbia Lions (2-5) and the Harvard Crimson (6-1) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium.

Columbia has the fourth-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (15.6 points allowed per game), but rank fifth-worst on the offensive side of the ball (12.7 points per game). Harvard is generating 368 total yards per game on offense this season (51st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 358.1 total yards per game (71st-ranked).

Harvard vs. Columbia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Manhattan, New York

Manhattan, New York Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium

Harvard vs. Columbia Key Statistics

Harvard Columbia 368 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.4 (127th) 358.1 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.9 (10th) 230.3 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.7 (88th) 137.7 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.7 (122nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has thrown for 951 yards (135.9 ypg) to lead Harvard, completing 50% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 519 yards (74.1 ypg) on 81 carries with five touchdowns.

Shane McLaughlin is his team's leading rusher with 97 carries for 603 yards, or 86.1 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Cooper Barkate has collected 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 292 (41.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times and has two touchdowns.

Tyler Neville has caught 11 passes and compiled 153 receiving yards (21.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Scott Woods II has racked up 131 reciving yards (18.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Columbia Stats Leaders

Caden Bell has 499 passing yards for Columbia, completing 41.6% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Joey Giorgi, has carried the ball 100 times for 435 yards (62.1 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 59 receiving yards on nine catches.

Malcolm Terry II has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 219 yards (31.3 per game).

JJ Jenkins has hauled in 25 catches for 361 yards (51.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Bryson Canty has put up an 81-yard season so far, reeling in seven passes on three targets.

