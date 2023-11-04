Our computer model predicts the Holy Cross Crusaders will take down the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday, November 4 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Murray H. Goodman Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Holy Cross (-21.3) 59.0 Holy Cross 40, Lehigh 19

Holy Cross Betting Info (2023)

The Crusaders is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

All Crusaders five game with a set total have hit the over.

Lehigh Betting Info (2022)

The Mountain Hawks won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Mountain Hawks and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 11 times last season.

Crusaders vs. Mountain Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lehigh 17.1 28.6 12.3 26.0 20.0 30.2 Holy Cross 41.6 29.0 41.3 21.7 45.3 32.3

