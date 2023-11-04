The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-6) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Holy Cross Crusaders (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Murray H. Goodman Stadium in a Patriot League battle.

With 292.8 yards of total offense per game (23rd-worst) and 420 yards allowed per game on defense (21st-worst), Lehigh has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. Holy Cross' offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks third-best in the FCS with 480.8 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 410 total yards per game, which ranks 102nd.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, read on.

Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium

Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Key Statistics

Holy Cross Lehigh 480.8 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.8 (103rd) 410 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420 (108th) 257.6 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.1 (111th) 223.1 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.6 (75th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka has thrown for 1,444 yards (180.5 ypg) to lead Holy Cross, completing 61.9% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 904 yards (113 ypg) on 121 carries with seven touchdowns.

Jordan Fuller has piled up 798 yards (on 121 carries) with 16 touchdowns.

Jalen Coker's 782 receiving yards (97.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 42 receptions on 43 targets with 11 touchdowns.

Justin Shorter has 28 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 353 yards (44.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tyler Purdy's 12 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Lehigh Stats Leaders

Brayten Silbor has thrown for 1,498 yards (187.3 ypg) to lead Lehigh, completing 50.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season.

Luke Yoder has 421 rushing yards on 91 carries with three touchdowns.

Jack DiPietro has carried the ball 43 times for 144 yards (18 per game) and one touchdown.

Mason Humphrey has hauled in 16 receptions for 317 yards (39.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Connor Kennedy has put together a 289-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 20 targets.

Geoffrey Jamiel has been the target of 20 passes and hauled in 33 receptions for 247 yards, an average of 30.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

