On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Jake DeBrusk going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

DeBrusk has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

DeBrusk has no points on the power play.

DeBrusk averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 33 total goals (three per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

