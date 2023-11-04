Will James van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 4?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is James van Riemsdyk going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- van Riemsdyk has scored in two of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- van Riemsdyk has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- van Riemsdyk averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 33 total goals (three per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
