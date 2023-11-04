The Boston Celtics, with Jrue Holiday, hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent time out, a 155-104 win over the Pacers, Holiday totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Now let's examine Holiday's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-139)

Over 4.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+124)

Over 6.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-111)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nets conceded 112.5 points per contest last year, eighth in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Nets were 27th in the NBA last season, conceding 45.1 per game.

The Nets conceded 23.4 assists per contest last year (third in the NBA).

Conceding 11.8 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Nets were seventh in the NBA in that category.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 33 11 3 7 2 1 2 2/28/2023 30 14 3 8 0 0 0 12/23/2022 34 18 3 5 2 0 1 10/26/2022 36 15 7 4 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.