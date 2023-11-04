RC Lens and FC Lorient take the pitch for one of two matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule today.

RC Lens journeys to face FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: RC Lens (-130)

RC Lens (-130) Underdog: FC Lorient (+370)

FC Lorient (+370) Draw: (+285)

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Lille OSC

Lille OSC travels to play Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Olympique Marseille (+110)

Olympique Marseille (+110) Underdog: Lille OSC (+255)

Lille OSC (+255) Draw: (+255)

