The UMass Minutemen (2-7) square off against an FCS opponent, the Merrimack Warriors (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

With 39.2 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the FBS, UMass has had to rely on their 100th-ranked offense (22.7 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Merrimack's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FCS with 19.4 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 28.1 points per game, which ranks 46th.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Merrimack vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Merrimack vs. UMass Key Statistics

Merrimack UMass 320.1 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.6 (65th) 256.1 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.2 (133rd) 206 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.8 (84th) 114.1 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.8 (83rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Merrimack Stats Leaders

Gavin McCusker has racked up 474 yards (59.3 per game) while completing 43.2% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. has carried the ball 216 times for 1,025 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Brendon Wyatt has been given 47 carries and totaled 270 yards with two touchdowns.

Donovan Wadley's 340 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 18 catches on 10 targets with three touchdowns.

Jelani Mason has 11 receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 198 yards (24.8 yards per game) this year.

Seth Sweitzer's six targets have resulted in nine grabs for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has compiled 934 yards (103.8 ypg) on 90-of-139 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Kay'Ron Adams has 926 rushing yards on 178 carries with nine touchdowns.

This season, Gregroy Desrosiers has carried the ball 21 times for 123 yards (13.7 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 148 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson's 604 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 69 times and has totaled 43 receptions and three touchdowns.

George Johnson has put together a 319-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 42 targets.

Mark Pope has hauled in 23 catches for 291 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed UMass or Merrimack gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.