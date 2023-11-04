Merrimack vs. UMass: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The UMass Minutemen (2-7) host the FCS Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The Minutemen are favored, by 17.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UMass vs. Merrimack matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Merrimack vs. UMass Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Merrimack vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UMass Moneyline
|Merrimack Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UMass (-17.5)
|56.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UMass (-17.5)
|57.5
|-880
|+580
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Utah State vs San Diego State
- Kansas vs Iowa State
- Penn State vs Maryland
- James Madison vs Georgia State
- Washington vs USC
- Kansas State vs Texas
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- Purdue vs Michigan
- Arkansas vs Florida
- Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
- UCLA vs Arizona
- Florida State vs Pittsburgh
- UCF vs Cincinnati
- BYU vs West Virginia
- LSU vs Alabama
- Missouri vs Georgia
- Notre Dame vs Clemson
- Oregon State vs Colorado
- Nebraska vs Michigan State
- Texas A&M vs Ole Miss
Merrimack vs. UMass Betting Trends
- Merrimack has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Warriors have not covered the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- UMass has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.