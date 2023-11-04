The UMass Minutemen (2-7) host the FCS Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The Minutemen are favored, by 17.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UMass vs. Merrimack matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Merrimack vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Merrimack vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Merrimack vs. UMass Betting Trends

Merrimack has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Warriors have not covered the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

UMass has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

