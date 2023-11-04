The No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) clash in the 2023 edition of Bedlam. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 32, Oklahoma State 27

Oklahoma 32, Oklahoma State 27 Oklahoma has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-1).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Sooners have gone 1-1 (85.7%).

Oklahoma State has been an underdog in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

The Cowboys have played as an underdog of +190 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Sooners have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (+6)



Oklahoma State (+6) Oklahoma has six wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Sooners have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Oklahoma State has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This year, the Cowboys won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)



Under (61.5) Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 61.5 points five times this season.

There have been just two games featuring Oklahoma State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 61.5.

The over/under for the contest of 61.5 is 11.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma (41.9 points per game) and Oklahoma State (31.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.8 60.6 61 Implied Total AVG 39.6 41.8 37.5 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.6 52.3 46.2 Implied Total AVG 27.7 30 24.7 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 2-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.