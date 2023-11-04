The TOTO Japan Classic is underway, and Sakura Koiwai is currently in 36th place with a score of -3.

Sakura Koiwai is currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 72 / 6,598 yards

72 / 6,598 yards
Koiwai Odds to Win: +5000

Sakura Koiwai Insights

Koiwai has finished below par on four occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last eight rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score once in her last eight rounds.

Over her last eight rounds, Koiwai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Koiwai has finished in the top 20 in two of her past two events.

The past two times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Koiwai has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of her past two events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 25 -6 174 0 2 0 0 $26,950

Other Players at the TOTO Japan Classic

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Koiwai finished 14th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,598 yards, 399 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Koiwai will take to the 6,598-yard course this week at Taiheiyo Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,607 yards during the past year.

Koiwai's Last Time Out

Koiwai was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic ranked in the 62nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Koiwai shot better than 78% of the competitors at the TOTO Japan Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.69.

Koiwai carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the field averaged 2.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Koiwai recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Koiwai's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were more than the field average (5.5).

In that last tournament, Koiwai posted a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.1).

Koiwai finished the TOTO Japan Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.6) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the TOTO Japan Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Koiwai finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Koiwai's performance prior to the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic.

