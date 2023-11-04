The UMass Minutemen (2-7) face an FCS opponent, the Merrimack Warriors (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks second-worst in the FBS (39.2 points allowed per game), UMass has put up better results on offense, ranking 100th in the FBS by totaling 22.7 points per game. Merrimack has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 19.4 points per contest (18th-best). Offensively, it ranks 46th by piling up 28.1 points per game.

UMass vs. Merrimack Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

UMass vs. Merrimack Key Statistics

UMass Merrimack 359.6 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.1 (90th) 437.2 (133rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.1 (7th) 143.8 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.0 (15th) 215.8 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.1 (126th) 11 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has recorded 934 yards (103.8 ypg) on 90-of-139 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kay'Ron Adams, has carried the ball 178 times for 926 yards (102.9 per game), scoring nine times.

Gregroy Desrosiers has carried the ball 21 times for 123 yards (13.7 per game) and one touchdown while also racking up 148 yards through the air, scoring two times.

Anthony Simpson's team-high 604 yards as a receiver have come on 43 receptions (out of 69 targets) with three touchdowns.

George Johnson has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 319 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mark Pope's 23 receptions are good enough for 291 yards and one touchdown.

Merrimack Stats Leaders

Gavin McCusker has compiled 474 yards on 43.2% passing while recording one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 216 carries for 1,025 yards, or 128.1 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Brendon Wyatt has been given 47 carries and totaled 270 yards with two touchdowns.

Donovan Wadley has registered 18 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 340 (42.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times and has three touchdowns.

Jelani Mason has racked up 198 receiving yards (24.8 yards per game) on 11 receptions.

Seth Sweitzer's nine catches (on six targets) have netted him 149 yards (18.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

