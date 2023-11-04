UMass vs. Merrimack: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The UMass Minutemen (2-7) are favored, by 17.5 points, versus the FCS Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. Merrimack matchup.
UMass vs. Merrimack Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UMass vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UMass Moneyline
|Merrimack Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UMass (-17.5)
|56.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UMass (-17.5)
|57.5
|-880
|+580
UMass vs. Merrimack Betting Trends
- UMass has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Merrimack is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).
- The Warriors have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
