The UMass Minutemen (2-7) are favored, by 17.5 points, versus the FCS Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.

UMass vs. Merrimack Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

UMass vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

UMass vs. Merrimack Betting Trends

UMass has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Merrimack is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).

The Warriors have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

