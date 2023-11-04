College football Week 10 action includes four games featuring CUSA teams. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and the top performers.

Jump to Matchup:

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina

Week 10 CUSA Results

South Carolina 38 Jacksonville State 28

  • Pregame Favorite: South Carolina (-14.5)
  • Pregame Total: 55.5

South Carolina Leaders

  • Passing: Spencer Rattler (27-for-38, 399 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Mario Anderson (16 ATT, 75 YDS)
  • Receiving: Xavier Legette (13 TAR, 9 REC, 217 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jacksonville State Leaders

  • Passing: Zion Webb (12-for-23, 183 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ron Wiggins (17 ATT, 88 YDS)
  • Receiving: Perry Carter Jr. (7 TAR, 5 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

South CarolinaJacksonville State
488Total Yards421
399Passing Yards196
89Rushing Yards225
1Turnovers3

Upcoming Week 10 CUSA Games

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at UTEP Miners

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Western Kentucky (-9.5)

