Will DeVante Parker Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeVante Parker did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 9 contest against the Washington Commanders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Parker's stats on this page.
In the air, Parker has been targeted 25 times, with season stats of 158 yards on 15 receptions (10.5 per catch) and zero TDs.
DeVante Parker Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Patriots have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Pharaoh Brown (DNP/back): 7 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Patriots vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Parker 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|25
|15
|158
|46
|0
|10.5
Parker Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|8
|6
|57
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|4
|2
|33
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|2
|1
|14
|0
