Ezekiel Elliott will be facing the 21st-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his New England Patriots meet the Washington Commanders in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Elliott has piled up 67 rushing attempts for 260 yards, good for 32.5 rushing yards per game. He has two rushing scores. Elliott has added 13 catches for 59 receiving yards (7.4 ypg).

Elliott vs. the Commanders

Elliott vs the Commanders (since 2021): 4 GP / 35.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 35.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Commanders defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Washington has allowed one or more rushing TDs to five opposing players this year.

The Commanders have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The 117.4 rushing yards the Commanders yield per game makes them the 21st-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

The Commanders have the No. 10 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up five this season (0.6 per game).

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Elliott Rushing Insights

Elliott hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in five of his eight opportunities this season (62.5%).

The Patriots, who are 31st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.4% of the time while running 40.6%.

He has carried the ball in 67 of his team's 190 total rushing attempts this season (35.3%).

Elliott has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two total touchdowns this season (15.4% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

He has nine red zone carries for 39.1% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Ezekiel Elliott Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-115)

Elliott Receiving Insights

In four of eight games this year, Elliott has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Elliott has 6.1% of his team's target share (17 targets on 278 passing attempts).

He averages 3.5 yards per target this season (59 yards on 17 targets).

Elliott does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

Elliott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

