When Ezekiel Elliott suits up for the New England Patriots in their Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Elliott has 260 rushing yards (32.5 per game) on 67 carries with two touchdowns.

Elliott also has 13 catches for 59 yards (7.4 per game).

Elliott has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Ezekiel Elliott Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 29 0 5 14 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 16 80 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 16 0 2 6 0 Week 5 Saints 8 21 0 4 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 7 34 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 11 31 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 36 0 0 0 0

