Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots play the Washington Commanders in Week 9 at Gillette Stadium, where they'll be up against Kendall Fuller and the Washington Commanders defense. For more stats and analysis on the Patriots pass catchers' matchup versus the Commanders' secondary, check out this article.

Patriots vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Hunter Henry Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 35.8 4.5 14 150 4.78

Hunter Henry vs. Kendall Fuller Insights

Hunter Henry & the Patriots' Offense

Hunter Henry's 238 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 34 times and has totaled 23 catches and two touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, New England is averaging 200.4 yards (1,603 total), which ranks the team No. 17 in the NFL.

The Patriots' scoring average on offense ranks only 30th in the NFL, at 14.8 points per game.

New England ranks 14th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.8 pass attempts per game (278 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Patriots have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 23 times (seventh-fewest in league).

Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense

Kendall Fuller leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 40 tackles and six passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington is having trouble this season, with 2,054 passing yards allowed (29th in NFL). It ranks 32nd with 18 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Commanders' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 31st in the league with 28.5 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 31st with 2,993 total yards allowed (374.1 per game).

Washington has allowed six players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

13 players have caught a touchdown against the Commanders this season.

Hunter Henry vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats

Hunter Henry Kendall Fuller Rec. Targets 34 40 Def. Targets Receptions 23 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.3 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 238 40 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 29.8 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 52 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

