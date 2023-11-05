The New England Patriots (2-6) play the Washington Commanders (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Patriots favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 41 points has been set for the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Patriots against the Commanders is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep scrolling for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Patriots vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Patriots have been winning three times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up one time.

New England's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering four points on average in the first quarter.

The Commanders have been winning two times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

New England's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Commanders have been outscored in the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent five times in eight games this season.

3rd Quarter

In eight games this year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, New England is averaging two points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have won the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Patriots have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

New England's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing eight points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Patriots vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots have been winning after the first half in four games (2-2 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in four games (0-4).

Out of eight games this year, the Commanders have led after the first half four times and have been losing after the first half four times.

2nd Half

In eight games this season, the Patriots have lost the second half six times (2-4 in those games) and have won the second half two times (0-2).

New England's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 11.3 points on average in the second half.

Digging into scoring in the second half, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, with a 3-2 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in three games (0-3).

