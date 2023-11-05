Entering this week's action, the New England Patriots (2-6) have 13 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Washington Commanders (3-5) on Sunday, November 5 at Gillette Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

The Patriots took on the Miami Dolphins in their last outing, falling 31-17.

The Commanders' last game ended in a 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyquan Thornton WR Foot Questionable Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable Vederian Lowe OT Ankle Questionable Myles Bryant DB Chest Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable Josh Uche LB Ankle Questionable Deatrich Wise DL Shoulder Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Hamstring Questionable Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Davon Godchaux DL Illness Questionable DeVante Parker WR Concussion Out Pharaoh Brown TE Back Questionable Calvin Anderson OL Illness Out

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Curtis Samuel WR Toe Out Kendall Fuller CB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Percy Butler S Calf Questionable Jonathan Allen DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Logan Thomas TE Heel Limited Participation In Practice Ricky Stromberg C Knee Out

Patriots vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: FOX

Patriots Season Insights

The Patriots rank 26th in total offense (284.8 yards per game) and 10th in total defense (321.1 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Patriots have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking second-worst with 14.8 points per contest. On defense, they are ranked 26th in the NFL (26.0 points allowed per game).

The Patriots rank 20th in pass offense (200.4 passing yards per game) and 18th in pass defense (223.3 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

New England ranks fifth-worst in rushing offense (84.4 rushing yards per game), but has played better on defense, ranking ninth with 97.9 rushing yards allowed per game.

With seven forced turnovers (27th in NFL) against 13 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL), the Patriots' -6 turnover margin is the fourth-worst in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Patriots (-2.5)

Patriots (-2.5) Moneyline: Patriots (-150), Commanders (+125)

Patriots (-150), Commanders (+125) Total: 40.5 points

