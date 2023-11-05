The New England Patriots (2-6) and the Washington Commanders (3-5) play at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

Patriots Insights

This year, the Patriots score 13.7 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Commanders give up (28.5).

The Patriots collect 89.3 fewer yards per game (284.8), than the Commanders allow per matchup (374.1).

This season, New England racks up 84.4 rushing yards per game, 33 fewer than Washington allows per contest (117.4).

The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Commanders have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Patriots Home Performance

The Patriots' average points scored (16.5) and allowed (27) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 14.8 and 26, respectively.

At home, the Patriots accumulate 297.5 yards per game and concede 320.8. That's more than they gain overall (284.8), but less than they allow (321.1).

New England's average yards passing at home (221.3) is higher than its overall average (200.4). And its average yards allowed at home (206) is lower than overall (223.3).

The Patriots accumulate 76.3 rushing yards per game at home (8.1 less than their overall average), and give up 114.8 at home (16.9 more than overall).

At home, the Patriots convert 32.1% of third downs and allow 36% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (34%) and allow (37.6%) overall.

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Las Vegas L 21-17 CBS 10/22/2023 Buffalo W 29-25 CBS 10/29/2023 at Miami L 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Washington - FOX 11/12/2023 Indianapolis - NFL Network 11/26/2023 at New York - FOX 12/3/2023 Los Angeles - CBS

