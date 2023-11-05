Stefon Diggs vs. the Bengals' Defense: Week 9 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs will be up against the Cincinnati Bengals' defense and Logan Wilson in Week 9 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Bills pass catchers' matchup against the Bengals secondary.
Bills vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals
|108.8
|13.6
|3
|25
|12.17
Stefon Diggs vs. Logan Wilson Insights
Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense
- Stefon Diggs has hauled in 748 receiving yards on 64 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Buffalo's passing offense has been producing this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 2,110 total passing yards. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks third with 17 passing touchdowns.
- The Bills' scoring attack has been clicking this season, as it ranks third in the league with 222 total points (27.8 per game).
- Buffalo has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 35.8 times game, which is 10th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Bills air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 39 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (44.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks ninth in the NFL.
Logan Wilson & the Bengals' Defense
- Logan Wilson has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 57 tackles, four TFL, 0.5 sacks, and five passes defended to his name.
- Defensively, Cincinnati is ranked 11th in passing yards allowed in the NFL, at 1,625 (232.1 per game).
- The Bengals are ranked 11th in the NFL in points conceded, at 20.6 per game.
- Cincinnati has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.
- The Bengals have allowed a touchdown pass to nine players this season.
Stefon Diggs vs. Logan Wilson Advanced Stats
|Stefon Diggs
|Logan Wilson
|Rec. Targets
|90
|35
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|64
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.7
|25
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|748
|57
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|93.5
|8.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|209
|4
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|11
|0.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|6
|3
|Interceptions
